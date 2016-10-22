Bond of sport highlighted at IGG opening ceremony

Following rhythmical renditions by the Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra, Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, trumpeted the importance of sport during the feature address of the opening ceremony of this year’s Inter Guiana Goodwill Games last night at the National Track and Field Centre.

Dr. Roopnaraine opined that more emphasis should be placed in the areas of music and sport since he cannot “think of nothing better to bring us together from all the things that plague us as a country like ethnic division.”

The Education Minister then spoke of the bond of sport which has united the host and the visiting contingent, Suriname and said that “he looks forward to a close relationship for years to come.”

Dr. Roopnaraine then declared the three-day event opened to the applause of those in attendance.

His sentiments about the bond of sport which unites the Guianas were echoed by Suriname’s Director of Sport, Luciano Mentowikromo.

During the course of the event, the Dutch speaking athletes, along with the locals, will compete for medals and bragging rights in badminton, basketball, futsal, swimming, table tennis, track and field and volleyball.