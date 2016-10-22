Guyana lead Suriname at Track and Field
Team Guyana sits atop the medal table following the first of two days of track and field action in this year’s Inter Guiana Goodwill Games.
Usual suspects Avon Samuels, Kenisha Phillips, Compton Caesar, Tabitha Bowman and lesser celebrated athletes helped Guyana to run away with 21 medals (10 gold) under the bright lights of the floodlit National Track and Field Centre.
Outstanding performances by field event athlete, Tramaine Beckles (javelin throw) also …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments