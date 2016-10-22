Guyana lead Suriname at Track and Field

Team Guyana sits atop the medal table following the first of two days of track and field action in this year’s Inter Guiana Goodwill Games.

Usual suspects Avon Samuels, Kenisha Phillips, Compton Caesar, Tabitha Bowman and lesser celebrated athletes helped Guyana to run away with 21 medals (10 gold) under the bright lights of the floodlit National Track and Field Centre.

Outstanding performances by field event athlete, Tramaine Beckles (javelin throw) also …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.