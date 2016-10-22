Males lose close game, females trounced
IGG basketball
Guyana got off to worst possible start in their three-match Inter-Guiana Games basketball series losing to Suriname in both the boys and girls’ opening matches yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
In the boys division, Suriname defeated the locals 74-68 to draw first blood. For the winners, Charf Elbung was the top shooter with 17 points while Dancel Leter, Bjorn Ewrjk and Enile LaRose assisted with 15, 13 and nine points respectively.
Travis Belgrave with 15 points was the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments