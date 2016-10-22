Males lose close game, females trounced

Guyana got off to worst possible start in their three-match Inter-Guiana Games basketball series losing to Suriname in both the boys and girls’ opening matches yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

In the boys division, Suriname defeated the locals 74-68 to draw first blood. For the winners, Charf Elbung was the top shooter with 17 points while Dancel Leter, Bjorn Ewrjk and Enile LaRose assisted with 15, 13 and nine points respectively.

Travis Belgrave with 15 points was the