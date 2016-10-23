Digicel’s Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race set for Sunday
-$1.3m in cash prizes at stake; winner to receive $250,000
For the past six years when the calendar flips to October, Digicel stages its annual Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race.
This year will be no different.
During the launch of the flagship event on Friday at the company’s headquarters in Kingston, it was disclosed that this year’s fixture will be staged October 30 on the outer circuit of the National Park.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments