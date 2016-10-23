Futsal team go down to Suriname 1-11

Suriname drew first blood in their three-match Futsal series against Guyana thrashing the hosts 11-1 as the annual Inter-Guiana Games continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The match, the first ever staged in the event’s 49-year history, will be one the locals hope to forget as quickly as possible as the Dutch nation went on a rampage from kickoff.

The difference in quality was evident with Nazario Doesburg leading the assault with a helmet-trick in the 24th, 25th, 37th and 39th minute.

He was supported by Terence Areoman who scored a brace in the 17th and 18th minute while Stefano Mac-Donald, Vabrisio Woerd, Gleton Alphons, Denilson Joekoe and Gilaume Strooker got into the goal rush with conversions in the 19th, 27th, 31st, 34th and 36th minute respectively.

Douquan Wilson gave the locals the lead in the seventh minute but after that it was all Suriname. The teams will resume their rivalry today at the same venue with two matches the first at 9:00hrs and the second at 13:00hrs.