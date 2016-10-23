Shattered backboard forces b/ball match to be rescheduled

Inter-Guiana Games

Yesterday’s second male basketball fixture between Guyana and Suriname was rescheduled for today after the glass on one of the backboards was shattered by Suriname’s Xavier Nassy during a warmup dunk.

The incident occurred with less than five minutes remaining in the traditional warmup for the two teams.

