Guyana retain IGG track and field title
Remarkable displays of speed, strength, stamina and leaping ability, enabled Team Guyana to retain the Inter Guiana Games Track and Field championship last evening at the National Track and Field Centre.
The locals ended the two-day championships with 373 points, 120 points ahead of their Surinamese counterparts.
Track and field standouts, Compton Caesar, Kenisha Phillips, Chantoba Bright and Odwin Tudor did
