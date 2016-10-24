Guyana retain IGG track and field title

Remarkable displays of speed, strength, stamina and leaping ability, enabled Team Guyana to retain the Inter Guiana Games Track and Field championship last evening at the National Track and Field Centre.

The locals ended the two-day championships with 373 points, 120 points ahead of their Surinamese counterparts.

Track and field standouts, Compton Caesar, Kenisha Phillips, Chantoba Bright and Odwin Tudor did

The visiting delegation following last night’s closing ceremony. (Orlando Charles photo)

Suriname edge Guyana to win Goodwill Inter Guiana Games

Guyana Coach Levi Nedd (center) and his victorious boys team share a photo with Director of Sports Christopher Jones (left).

Guyana win volleyball title

Action in the male basketball encounter yesterday. (Orlando Charles photo)

Suriname edge Guyana 55-63 to clinch B/ball series

Nicholas Roman, serving against the Suriname doubles pair of Jawhir and Soogea in the boys’ doubles. (Orlando Charles photo)

Guyana sweep male, female TT titles

default placeholder

Suriname storm to Futsal title

scoreboard3

Windies up against it after batting fails

points-standing

Pouderoyen clip rival Eagles 3-0

Mahendra Boodhoo

Boodhoo excited over upcoming motor racing season finale

