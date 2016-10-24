Guyana win volleyball title

Guyana won the volleyball title after their male team dominated the Surinamese for two consecutive days in the 2016 Goodwill Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) which ended its three day marathon last evening.

Defending champions, the Guyana boys team, led by Samuel Fraser, were rampant in their pursuit of gold, thumping the Dutch six games to nil in the two matches played Friday and Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Due to the inexperience of the Guyanese females, they on the other hand,