Suriname edge Guyana 55-63 to clinch B/ball series
A fourth quarter blitz from Troy David could not prevent Suriname from clinching the Inter Guiana Games male basketball title as Guyana went down 63-66 to surrender the three match series 2-0 yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall
Trailing 41-55 with less than four minutes remaining in the contest, David came off the bench to ignite the Guyanese offence, nailing three daggers from beyond the arc in a 15-point effort which gave Guyana the lead 60-58 and with 1:20s on the clock.
It was from this point that the Surinamese…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
