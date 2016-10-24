Suriname storm to Futsal title

Suriname stormed to the inaugural Futsal title in the 2016 edition of Inter-Guiana Games, trouncing Guyana 12-2 to clinch their three-match series 2-0 yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The Dutch nation picked up from where they left off in the first victory which ended in a similarly lopsided manner at 11-1.

Stephon Mac-Donald recorded a hat-trick in the assault in the sixth, 25th and 35th minute while Elyah Pengel scored twice in the 15th and 21st minute and Terence Aroeman registered a brace in the 13th and 21st minute.

Adding their name to the scorer’s sheet in the ninth, 26th, 27th, 28th and 36th minute was Nazario Doesburg, Renaldo Jolud, Denilson Joekoe, Gelton Alphons and Gillaurie Strooker correspondingly.

Kendolph Lewis and Collyer Daniels were on target for the losers in the eighth and 35th minute respectively.