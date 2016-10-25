Estwick urges positive approach from batsman on final day

 

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Bowling coach Roddy Estwick expects a positive approach to pay dividends for West Indies, as they enter today’s final day of the second Test chasing a world-record 456 to level the three-Test series.

West Indies finished the penultimate day at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on 171 for four, still requiring a further 285 runs to overhaul their massive target and grab their first win of what has been a tough tour.

Estwick praised the manner in which West Indies had approached the second innings yesterday and said the remaining batsmen needed to continue in this vein.

“A lot will depend on the first hour or the first session and how Roston Chase and (Jermaine) Blackwood approach it,” Estwick said following the day’s play.

“I thought today we played reasonably well. We probably lost two wickets too many but at least I like how we were positive. I found in the first innings we got stuck and we were unable to rotate the strike and we weren’t able to turn it over.

Roddy Estwick
Roddy Estwick

“Today we looked a lot better, Kraigg played wonderfully well. I thought he was a bit unlucky with his decision but I thought they came out and showed positive intent and that kind of spread through the team.

Resuming Monday on 114 for one, Pakistan declared their second innings on 227 for two at lunch, to put themselves in pole position to take victory.

Opener Leon Johnson then fell cheaply for nine and Darren Bravo for 13 as West Indies slipped to 60 for two, before Brathwaite stroked a top score of 67 and Blackwood, an unbeaten 41, to keep their side alive.

Estwick said the final day would be a challenging one and it was important that West Indies remained focussed throughout, and not let their guard down.

“[They have to] keep playing the same way, keep being positive. If you’re positive, you get those close fielders from around the bat and then you have a better chance of survival so I would say keep playing the same way, assess the situation, make sure you don’t relax too much because this is Test cricket,” the former Barbados seamer stressed.

“You’ve got to be patient. This is Test cricket, it is very, very hard and you can see that the conditions here are very, very tough. They’re unforgiving and you’ve got to keep working, you can’t afford to relax.”

Estwick said one of the big lessons West Indies would take away from the ongoing tour was the value of discipline and focus.

“When you’re bowling you’ve got to be patient. You have to learn to bowl one side of the wicket,” he pointed out.

“One of the differences between the two teams is when their batters got in, they got big hundreds and I hope that our players would learn from that and move their averages from the mid-30s to the 40s and 45, and the only way you can do that is by churning out big scores.

More in Sports

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite gathers runs through the off-side during his top score of 67 on the fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

Miracle needed as defeat looms large for Windies

default placeholder

West hoping on big total to pressure Sri Lankans

Shimron Hetmeyer

Four-day tour a success but more consistency needed, warns West

default placeholder

Road-kill Australia will lift at home, says Smith

default placeholder

Ronaldo and Messi go head-to-head for Ballon d’Or again

default placeholder

Cavs, Warriors once again favored to contest Finals

default placeholder

Russia fires deputy sports minister involved in doping scandal

From left: Gavin Todd, Aleem Hussain, Kalyan Tiwari, Avinash Persaud, Balgobin Ragnauth, Clarence Perry (Demerara Mutual representative),  Parmanand Persaud and Club President Oncar Ramroop.

Ragnauth wins Demerara Life Medal Play tournament

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  2. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  3. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  4. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  5. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  8. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  9. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships