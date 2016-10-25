Miracle needed as defeat looms large for Windies

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – West Indies were left needing a miracle to save the second Test and avoid yet another series loss to Pakistan, after their batting again let them down on the penultimate day of the second Test here yesterday.

Set a mammoth 456 for victory, West Indies lost their top four to end on 171 for four, still requiring a further 285 on today’s final day to pull off an unlikely win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite stroked 67 and Jermaine Blackwood was unbeaten on 41 at the close but the sound start which the Caribbean side needed in order to stave off a second defeat in the three Test series never materialised.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite gathers runs through the off-side during his top score of 67 on the fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)
Opener Kraigg Brathwaite gathers runs through the off-side during his top score of 67 on the fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

West Indies were 112 for two but lost Marlon Samuels for 23 and then Brathwaite in the space of four overs, to slip to 124 for four.

Blackwood then combined with Roston Chase, unbeaten on 17, in a crucial 47-run, unbroken fifth wicket stand which propped up the Windies innings.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has so far led the Pakistan attack with two for 60.

Earlier, the hosts piled up 227 for two before declaring their second innings at lunch, leaving West Indies with five sessions to conjure up a record run chase in order to win the Test.

Resuming on 114 for one, Pakistan flourished as opener Azhar Ali extended his unbeaten 52 to a top-score of 79 while overnight partner Asad Shafiq, on five at the start, stroked an unbeaten 58 to complete his second half-century of the game and third in his last four innings.

The pair put on 71 for the second wicket, busily acquiring runs instead of going on all-out attack from the start.

Azhar had faced 137 balls and struck five fours when he perished on the stroke of the hour-mark, edging a drive at a wide delivery from Miguel Cummins to captain Jason Holder at slip, to give the right-arm seamer his only wicket of the match.

Fast bowler Miguel Cummins (second from right) celebrates West Indies’ only wicket of the fourth day of the second Test. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)
Fast bowler Miguel Cummins (second from right) celebrates West Indies’ only wicket of the fourth day of the second Test. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

However, Azhar proved the only casualty of the session as the in-form Shafiq combined with first innings century-maker Younis Khan, to add a further 63 in an unbroken, fourth wicket stand.

While Shafiq faced 103 deliveries and counted three fours, Younis consumed 54 balls for his unbeaten 29, which included a single boundary.

Starting their run chase on resumption from lunch, West Indies were set back in the eighth over when they lost Leon Johnson for nine with the score on 28, bowled by Yasir after botching a sweep.

Brathwaite and left-hander Darren Bravo then put on 35 in a promising second wicket stand, which saw West Indies to the drinks break on 60 for one.

Three overs after the resumption, however, Bravo gifted his wicket for 13, smashing a loose, wide delivery from left-arm seamer Rahat Ali to Mohammad Nawaz at point.

In dire need of a sound partnership to steady the run chase, Brathwaite and Samuels came together in a 49-run, third wicket stand which steered the visitors to tea at 86 for two.

Brathwaite, without a significant score in the series, batted positively from the outset as he gathered boundaries off seamer Sohail Khan and Yasir, early in his innings.

20161025-scoreboardpakistanHe deposited left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar over the ropes at long on to power into the 30s and raised his 11th Test fifty, half-hour before the interval, when he worked Rahat through the on-side and ran three. With him unbeaten on 55 at tea with Samuels on nine, West Indies looked to be finding their stride as they pushed on purposely after the break.

But Samuels fell to Yasir 45 minutes into the session, coming down, finding himself deceived in flight and chipping a catch back to the bowler at 112 for three.

Nineteen balls later, Brathwaite followed, lbw to left-arm spinner Nawaz on the backfoot. He was initially given not out but the decision was overturned on review.

All told, he faced 133 deliveries and struck six fours and six.

With the innings in danger of collapse, Blackwood spearheaded a strong partnership with Chase, which saw West Indies safely to the close without further loss.

The right-handed Blackwood has so far faced 63 balls and struck three fours.

More in Sports

default placeholder

West hoping on big total to pressure Sri Lankans

Shimron Hetmeyer

Four-day tour a success but more consistency needed, warns West

Roddy Estwick

Estwick urges positive approach from batsman on final day

default placeholder

Road-kill Australia will lift at home, says Smith

default placeholder

Ronaldo and Messi go head-to-head for Ballon d’Or again

default placeholder

Cavs, Warriors once again favored to contest Finals

default placeholder

Russia fires deputy sports minister involved in doping scandal

From left: Gavin Todd, Aleem Hussain, Kalyan Tiwari, Avinash Persaud, Balgobin Ragnauth, Clarence Perry (Demerara Mutual representative),  Parmanand Persaud and Club President Oncar Ramroop.

Ragnauth wins Demerara Life Medal Play tournament

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  2. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  3. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  4. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  5. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  8. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  9. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships