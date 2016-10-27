Ansa McAl on board for sixth annual Guyana Softball Cup tourney

Ansa McAl, through its Stag Beer brand, yesterday teamed up with the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) for the fourth consecutive year as sponsorship continues to pour in for the upcoming Guyana Cup 6.

A few executives of the GFSCA in President Ramchand Ragbeer, Vice-President Ricky Deonarain along with vice president Ramesh Sunich, Jailall Deodass and Stag Beer representative Lindon Henry, held a brief presentation ceremony at the beverage company’s East Coast Demerara branch boardroom.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.