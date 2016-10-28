Jags conclude successful 3 day simulation game
Defending Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 4-Day champs Guyana Jaguars concluded their successful three-day match simulation yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.
The players got a complete workout over the last three days as preparations heat up ahead of the upcoming season which bowls off with opening rounds early in November.
Organized for the purpose of coaches and selectors to assess the current level of form and fitness of the players, the exercise could be hailed as promising especially with the first four day practice match scheduled to bowl off next week at Everest.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
