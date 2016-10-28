Stag Elite League Second Season still in jeopardy

With only a few days remaining in October, the commencement of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Stag Elite League’s second season is still up in the air.

This scenario was highlighted by the Communications and Public Relations Officer of the GFF, Debra Francis, who revealed in an earlier interview with Stabroek Sports, “We don’t have a resumption date as we speak. Discussions have been ongoing, and I am waiting on a pronouncement from the President”.

The statement only serves to highlight the administrative pitfalls that plague the sporting landscape in the nation, and clearly places the federation in a rather poor light. The most important stakeholders of the discipline, the players, would have certainly lost some faith in this august institution, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.