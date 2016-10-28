Stag Elite League Second Season still in jeopardy

With only a few days remaining in October, the commencement of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Stag Elite League’s second season is still up in the air.

This scenario was highlighted by the Communications and Public Relations Officer of the GFF, Debra Francis, who revealed in an earlier interview with Stabroek Sports, “We don’t have a resumption date as we speak. Discussions have been ongoing, and I am waiting on a pronouncement from the President”.

The statement only serves to highlight the administrative pitfalls that plague the sporting landscape in the nation, and clearly places the federation in a rather poor light. The most important stakeholders of the discipline, the players, would have certainly lost some faith in this august institution, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

East Ruimveldt celebrate the fall of a Lodge Secondary wicket, during their second round clash in the South Georgetown Zone of the 2016 GCB/NSSCL at Bourda yesterday. Lodge won the match. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Chase Academy, Christ Church in North Georgetown Zone Final

Members of the Greenwich Primary School which defeated Zeelugt Primary to win the Essequibo Zone

Greenwich Primary Win East Bank Essequibo Zone

Kyle Hope

Hope leads run-spree as Windies A rout hosts to win series

West Indies A all-rounder Rovman Powell

All-rounder Powell loving power-hitting role

West Indies players looked a shadow of themselves during the limited overs series against Pakistan.

Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

default placeholder

Jags conclude successful 3 day simulation game

default placeholder

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships begin tonight

20161028current-wdfa-senior-standings-oct

Top of the table clash for West Dem Football League

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  6. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  7. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house

  8. The AK 47 and ammo found (Police photo)

    AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe

  9. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161028-front-pic

An early start

20161026luckmin

Dr Ray Luck meets Minister Henry

Senior citizens at the event

GALLERY: Women’s leadership institute honours senior citizens

Region 3 Police Commander, Leslie James leading the march (NADF photo)

GALLERY: Region Three youths march against drugs

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun