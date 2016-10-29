Beharry sweetens GRFU with sponsorship of Sevens teams
Edward B. Beharry and Company has once again answered the call of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU).
Yesterday, the long-time benefactor of the body paved the way for the national men’s and women’s teams to compete at this year Rugby America’s North (RAN) Sevens Championship by coming up with the necessary sponsorship.
The pact's financial magnitude was undisclosed, but was labeled as substantial for the November 12-13 fixture to be staged in Port-of- Spain, Trinidad.
