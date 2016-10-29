Brewery brushes aside Head Office

Brewery brushed aside Head Office by 32 runs when the group stage in the Banks DIH Limited Inter-Department Cricket Championship ended on Thursday at the Thirst Park ground.

Asked to take first strike Brewery compiled 101-6 from their 12 allotted overs. N. Mendonca top scored with 38 while C. Jack chipped in with 23.

Wasim Yusuf picked up 3-10 in his three over spell. In pursuit of the total, Head Office could only manage 69-7 at the expiration of their overs.

Yusuf led the way with 19 while Jailall Udan was the next best scorer compliments of 16. J. Major was the pick of the bowlers with 3-15 in his three over burst while R. Barnwell supported with 2-12.

The tourney continues Monday at the same location with the semi-final round.