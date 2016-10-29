Defending champion Jeffrey favoured to win Breast cancer Awareness road race
The fifth annual Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness road race featuring the cream of Guyana’s wheelsmen is just one day away.
According to race coordinator and president of Team Evolution (TE), Keith Fernandes, all systems are in place for the staging of Guyana’s most lucrative cycling event following Thursday’s technical meeting.
Fernandes told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the Guyana Police Force as well as medical personnel from the St Joseph's Mercy Hospital will ensure all cyclists compete in a safe environment throughout the grueling 70-mile race which will be staged around the outer circuit of the National Park.
