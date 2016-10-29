GCB NSSCL 2016…

Friendship Secondary were crowned East Bank Demerara zone champions after defeating Diamond Secondary in a low-scoring final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL) yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.

Diamond won the toss, batted and were shot out for a paltry 81 in 22.3 overs. Mavendra Dindyal's 14 was the top score while Romario Persaud was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 13. Shem Zaman captured 4/14, captain Orlando Ghisiawan had 2/9 and Jonathan Jagdeo 2/15 bowling for Friendship who in reply lost their first five wickets for 33 runs.