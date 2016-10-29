Pakistan unchanged for final Windies Test

LAHORE, Pakistan, CMC – Pakistan have named an unchanged squad for the third Test against West Indies starting tomorrow in Sharjah, as they look to complete another whitewash of the embattled Caribbean side.

The selection committee, headed by former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, kept faith with the unit which routed West Indies by 133 runs in the second Test in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, and belief is high they can go to pull off a similar victory in the final game.

Misbah-ul-Haq leads the 15-man squad that includes the irrepressible Younis Khan who made his 33rd Test hundred in Abu Dhabi, and the prolific Asad Shafiq who has made three half-centuries in four innings.

The Pakistan skipper said he was pleased with how the squad had evolved and with the consistent results they were producing.

“So far the overall development of the team is quite satisfactory. The way we are winning matches and the way we are being consistent with our performance, it is quite satisfying for me as a captain,” he pointed out.

“Especially when you play Test cricket, the important thing is to bag as many victories as you can. That is the only thing that plays a huge role in developing the team and honing the skills of the players.

“That is how you move up with the team and I think that is something very important for our team. It is very important for the youngsters in the team.”

Pakistan have dominated the entire tour, winning the preceding Twenty20 and One-Day International series by 3-0 margins. They also won the historic day/night opening Test in Dubai by 56 runs.

They are currently ranked number two in the ICC Test team rankings.

SQUAD – Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Imran Khan, Rahat Ali.