Pee Wee round of 16 matches start today
With the pretenders to the crown already eliminated following the end of the group round, the round of 16 stage in the 5th annual Court’s Pee-Wee Primary Schools football Championship will start today.
In the opening round of matches at 11:00hrs at the Thirst Park ground, 2012 champion Marian Academy will lock horns with Winfer Gardens and perennial giant Tucville Primary will oppose St. Stephen’s.
At 11:45hrs, F.E. Pollard will tackle 2014 champion Stella Maris while 2013 champ St. Pius will match skills with newcomer Redeemer Primary.
