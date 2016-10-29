Powell eyeing prolonge run at highest level

KURUNEGALA, Sri Lanka, CMC – Talented emerging all-rounder Rovman Powell says his recent success has crystalised his belief he can excel in international cricket.

The 23-year-old has burst into the limelight within the past year, catapulted into the West Indies senior and A-teams, and is now being regarded as a player for the future.

“I think my outlook on a lot of things have changed. I am now really starting to believe that I have what it takes to be successful at the international level,” Powell said here following his latest match-winning effort.

“It’s for me now to continue to work hard and go back to the drawing board and continue to sharpen up the areas that need sharpening up.”

The Jamaican has been a key player for West Indies A in the first two unofficial One-Day Internationals, lashing back-to-back aggressive half-centuries to help the Caribbean side take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the opening game last Tuesday, Powell hit 55 from 35 deliveries as West Indies A routed the hosts 165 runs in Dambulla and followed up with a stunning 22-ball 52 in 109-run victory here Thursday.

Rovman Powell

Powell said the two performances had helped reinforce his ability and given him a renewed confidence of what he could achieve.

“It was a good performance for me as a cricketer going forward. It just shows that once you do the right thing and remain patient, whether you are a batter or a bowler, you will get the just rewards,” he explained.

“As a bowler, the job is to put the ball in the right areas, not just twice but on a repeated basis. And as a batter, it is also important for you to get starts and after you get that start, you make it count.”

In addition to this attacking batting, Powell has also proven himself as a handy seamer, with valuable contributions for Jamaica Tallawahs during the Caribbean Premier League.

Again on Thursday, he proved his worth, picking up three wickets to help see off the Sri Lankans, and Powell said he already considered himself a “genuine all-rounder” though he loved batting more.

“To be honest, I consider myself to be a genuine all-rounder so any one [discipline] that comes off on a given day I will take that,” he noted.

“I always wanted the ball to bowl and [on Thursday] I got the ball to bowl and I did the job that was required. But to be honest, I love batting a little bit more because batting is pleasure and bowling is hard work.”

Powell was picked on the Windies T20 side for the three-match series against Pakistan but failed to get a game, despite impressing in the practice game against the Emirates Cricket Board XI.

And he said following the ongoing A team tour, he would look to the West Indies first class season to further develop his game.

“I am keen. I will definitely play more first class games. I will look to play over five first class games this season,” he said.

“First class cricket is where we as young cricketers in the region learn our craft, learn the art of batting on different wickets in the Caribbean and so forth.”

More in Sports

default placeholder

Windies not in a “happy mood” with Simmons gone, says Sammy

default placeholder

Pakistan unchanged for final Windies Test

default placeholder

Guyana Softball Cup set to bowl off weekend

East Ruimveldt celebrate the fall of a Lodge Secondary wicket, during their second round clash in the South Georgetown Zone of the 2016 GCB/NSSCL at Bourda yesterday. Lodge won the match. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Chase Academy, Christ Church in North Georgetown Zone Final

Members of the Greenwich Primary School which defeated Zeelugt Primary to win the Essequibo Zone

Greenwich Primary Win East Bank Essequibo Zone

Kyle Hope

Hope leads run-spree as Windies A rout hosts to win series

West Indies A all-rounder Rovman Powell

All-rounder Powell loving power-hitting role

West Indies players looked a shadow of themselves during the limited overs series against Pakistan.

Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  8. Kevin Inniss

    Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

  9. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum

President David Granger lights the symbolic diya as Pradeep Samtani and other members of the Indian Commemoration Trust look on. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: President, PM at Diwali observance

President David Granger (left) shares a light moment with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (right) and Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, upon his arrival at the Parliament Buildings, earlier today.

GALLERY: Parliament reflections

20161028-front-pic

An early start

20161026luckmin

Dr Ray Luck meets Minister Henry

Senior citizens at the event

GALLERY: Women’s leadership institute honours senior citizens

Region 3 Police Commander, Leslie James leading the march (NADF photo)

GALLERY: Region Three youths march against drugs