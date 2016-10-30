Defending champs, West Ruimveldt storm into quarter-finals

Defending champion St. Angela’s and West Ruimveldt stormed into the quarterfinals of the fifth annual Court’s Pee-Wee Primary Schools football tournament yesterday.

St. Angela’s made light work of newcomers Mae’s 5-0 with Seon Cato netting a hat-trick in the eighth, 16th and 24th minute while Antwoine Vincent netted twice in the 18th and 28th minute.

Next, West Ruimveldt dismissed St. Gabriel's 3-0, with Tyrese Payne, Tyrese Jeffrey and Trevor Bendt on