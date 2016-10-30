Former national footballers set to roll back the years

A number of former national players will be in action this morning at the Georgetown Football Club Ground in a specially arranged match between two Masters football teams.

Former dynamic strikers Anthony Stanton and Deon Barnwell headline the list of past nationals who will be in action this morning from 10 am as the North Georgetown Masters football team opposes its South Georgetown counterparts.

In addition to the two former stalwarts, players such as