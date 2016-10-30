GDF, Fruta Conquerors score lopsided wins

The Guyana Defence Force and Fruta Conquerors secured lopsided wins when the National Association for Women’s Football (NAWF) Development League resumed yesterday at the Tucville Community ground.

The army unit outflanked Bartica 6-0 with Abioce Heywood recording a hat-trick in the second, 16th and 32nd minute while Sasha Greaves bagged a brace in the fourth and 21st minute.

Adding to the score in the 31st minute was Shonette MacFarlane. Meanwhile, hosts Fruta Conquerors swamped Foxy Ladies by an identical margin.

Latesha Pearson registered a hat-trick in the 16th, 33rd and 36th minute while Althea Johnson, Shania Daniels and Alicia Adams scored in the 10th, 15th and 38th minute, respectively.

Over at the Grove Community ground, Kwakwani Strikers downed West Side Conquerors 3-0 while New Amsterdam (NA) United defeated Kuru-Kururu Warriors 4-1.