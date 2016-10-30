John, Leal joint winners of Payless 35-lap feature race

With most of the big names playing ‘cat and mouse’ in the peloton, Raul Leal and Jamal John were able to lap all of the starters and share the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the Payless Variety Store multi race programme at the National Park yesterday.

Despite the perfect conditions for racing, the starters, minus Leal and John, chose to feel each other out ahead of today’s lucrative Digicel cycle road race and fell prey to the wheels of the duo.

