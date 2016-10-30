Slingerz FC moves into second spot in Namilco U17 tourney

Slingerz FC crushed Beavers 4-1 yesterday at the Den Amstel ground to move into second spot in the West Demerara section of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) national U17 football tournament.

Odel Duncan netted a brace in the fourth and 11th minute while Troy Skeete and Brentnol Bobb scored in the fifth and 47th minute respectively.

On target in the loss was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.