John wins Digicel Cancer Awareness cycle road race

In an extraordinary display of speed, power and stamina, Team Coco’s Jamal John rode wire to wire and emerged winner of yesterday’s fifth annual Digicel Cancer Awareness road race in a thrilling two-man sprint finish.

John who never trailed in the grueling but lucrative 70-mile fixture (30 laps) which was staged around the outer circuit of the National Park, stopped the clock at two hours, 54 minutes and 11 seconds.

Testament to his class and dominance on the saddle on the steamy Sunday afternoon, the 19-year also carted off four of the five sprint prizes during the flagship event which attracted in excess of 100 casual and semi professional bikers.