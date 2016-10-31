Mohammed, McCarthy hundreds ensure whitewash

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC – Captain Jason Mohammed and Andre McCarthy stroked hundreds as West Indies A completed an impressive 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka A in their unofficial One-Day International series here yesterday.

Playing at the Khetterama Stadium, the Caribbean side extended their impressive batting form by rattling up 305 for five off their allotted 47 overs, with Mohammed hitting an unbeaten 105 off 108 deliveries and McCarthy getting 102 off a mere 75 balls.

Seamers Ronsford Beaton (2-38) and Kesrick Williams (2-74) then picked up two wickets apiece as Sri Lanka A were limited to 248 for seven off their allotted 38 overs, to go down by eight wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Set a revised target of 257, Danushka Gunathilaka top-scored with 58 while Milinda Siriwardana (35), Pathirana (34) and Dasun Shanaka (33 not out) all got starts, but Sri Lanka A failed to get that big innings required.

Andre McCarthy
Andre McCarthy
Jason Mohamed
Jason Mohamed

The victory capped off a remarkable series performance by the Windies A, who won the opening game by 165 runs in Dambulla and the second by 109 runs in Kurunegala.

Choosing to bat first, West Indies overcame a stoppage for rain early in their innings to top the 300-run mark for the second straight game.

Chadwick Walton hammered 36 off 41 deliveries with three fours and a six as he dominated an opening stand of 43 with Kyle Hope who failed for the first time in the series with seven.

The visitors lost three wickets for 16 runs to stumble to 59 for three in the 15th over before Mohammed and McCarthy changed the game in a brilliant 163-run fourth wicket stand.

Mohammed struck eight fours and three sixes while McCarthy blasted 13 boundaries and three sixes, as West Indies A powered through the middle overs.

Jamaican McCarthy was especially superb. He required 48 balls for his first fifty but then turned on the style, blasting four boundaries in one over from left-arm spinner Sachith Pathirana and a pair of sixes off off-spinner Shehan Jayasuriya’s fifth over, to reach triple figures off another 24 deliveries.

Mohammed was more measured, however. He brought up his half-century off 74 balls but then needed only 31 balls to raise his century.

 

west-indies-a-score-1Rovman Powell produced a small cameo with 24 off 16 balls but it was Mohammed’s 47-run, unbroken sixth wicket stand with Kyle Mayers (17 not out) that saw Windies past 300.

Asked to score at over six-and-a-half runs per over, Sri Lanka A got a decent start when Gunathilaka spearheaded two decent partnerships up front.

The left-hander faced 60 balls and counted six fours and put on 44 for the first wicket with Sandun Weerakkody (20) and a further 46 for the second wicket with Jayasuriya (18).

 

But the hosts lost wickets steadily thereafter to decline to 166 for six in the 31st over and Pathirana and Shanaka’s 51-run, seventh wicket partnership was not enough at the end.

 

 

 

More in Sports

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich attempts to stump Younis Khan during the opening day of the final Test against Pakistan. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

Bishoo, Gabriel lead Windies fightback

default placeholder

Bishoo hails non-playing Brathwaite’s input

The peloton on the go in yesterday’s fifth annual Digicel Cancer Awareness road race. (Orlando Charles photo)

John wins Digicel Cancer Awareness cycle road race

default placeholder

Guyana Jaguars four-day practice match bowls off today

default placeholder

Utivlugt Warriors win battle of the giants to take the lead

default placeholder

Djokovic mentally recharged ahead of Paris Masters

default placeholder

Contrasting wins for Determinators, BV Triumph United

default placeholder

Hamilton wins in Mexico but Rosberg is right behind

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  5. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

  6. The AK 47 and ammo found (Police photo)

    AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe

  7. Kevin Inniss

    Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

  8. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  9. US to help with border surveillance


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights

20161031canje

Festival of lights

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum

A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.

GALLERY: President, PM at Diwali observance