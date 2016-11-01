Barnwell’s XI 273-7

Half centuries from Chandrapaul Hemraj and Robin Bacchus steadied the Chris Barnwell XI innings at the end of day one against Vishaul Singh XI, in the Guyana Jaguars four-day practice match which commenced yesterday at the Everest Ground.

The 23-year-old Hemraj hit five fours and four sixes in his top-score of 65 while opener Bacchus nailed six boundaries during his knock of 51 to help propel the Barnwell XI to 273-7 from 86 overs heading into day two.

Barnwell and former National youth batsman Seon Hetmyer are the overnight batsmen.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.