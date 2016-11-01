Barnwell’s XI 273-7
-Hemraj, Bacchus hit half centuries
Half centuries from Chandrapaul Hemraj and Robin Bacchus steadied the Chris Barnwell XI innings at the end of day one against Vishaul Singh XI, in the Guyana Jaguars four-day practice match which commenced yesterday at the Everest Ground.
The 23-year-old Hemraj hit five fours and four sixes in his top-score of 65 while opener Bacchus nailed six boundaries during his knock of 51 to help propel the Barnwell XI to 273-7 from 86 overs heading into day two.
Barnwell and former National youth batsman Seon Hetmyer are the overnight batsmen.
