GDF best gym, Williamson best boxer
- Terrence Alli National Open boxing c/ships
When the final bell chimed at this year’s Terrence Alli National Open Championships on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium, Joel Williamson and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) took home the marquee trophies.
After three nights of fistic fury, Williamson of the Rose Hall Jammers Gym was awarded the coveted best boxer award while GDF snared the best gym accolade.
