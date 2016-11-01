Ninvalle cops bronze medal at World Hopes training camp
Caribbean U11 champion Kaysan Ninvalle added another medal to his collection after copping bronze at the U11 World Hopes Latin American Table Tennis selection and training camp in Lima, Peru, recently.
Ninvalle finished third from 17 competitors drawn from nine national associations in the Latin Table Tennis Union at the October 18-23 camp.
