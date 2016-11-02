Brathwaite, Holder swing match Windies way

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC –Kraigg Brathwaite’s patient unbeaten century and Jason Holder’s three- wicket haul have pushed West Indies ahead of Pakistan on the third day of their third and final Test at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here yesterday.

Opener Brathwaite’s undefeated 142 off 318 balls steered West Indies to a first innings lead of 56 while Captain Holder unleashed a hostile spell of fast bowling after tea as Pakistan slumped to 48 for four.

Brathwaite became the fifth West Indies batsman to carry his bat in a marathon innings that laid the foundation for their first innings score of 337 all out. At stumps, Pakistan, were 87 for four in their second innings after posting a first innings total of 281 with West Indies having placed themselves in a good position to push for their first win in 14 Tests. Brathwaite, 95 overnight, helped a slightly wide delivery from Mohammad Amir to between gully and point to get to 99 after West Indies resumed on 244 for six.

The Barbadian batsman then worked the fifth ball of Amir’s over to mid wicket for two runs to bring up his fifth Test century.

His knock, one of patience and composure, was the bedrock of the Windies innings with balls being manoeuvered through gaps and singles and twos coming from around the ground.

Brathwaite, who picked up 11 boundaries, mostly from behind the wicket, compiled 29 runs with his Holder for the seventh wicket.

Holder chipped in with 16 which included two fours, a straight drive off Wahab Riaz and a drive through the extra cover off Amir.

A 60-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Braithwaite and Devendra Bishoo allowed West Indies to surpass Pakistan total.

Bishoo, who contributed 27, played a gutsy innings until he nicked a ball to Sarfraz Ahmed from Wahab Riaz who removed the tailenders to finish with five for 88.

An unbroken 39-run stand for the fifth wicket then took Pakistan to 87 for four after they lost four second innings wickets before they were able to wipe out the deficit.

In a lively post tea session, Holder rocked the Pakistan top order with short deliveries that swung the match in Windies favour within about six overs.

Holder’s bouncer to Sami Aslam was top edged to fine leg; another bouncer to Asad Shafiq forced him to fend to Darren Bravo at gully while Younis Khan edged to wicket keeper Shane Dowrich to give Holder his third wicket.

In all, 11 runs were scored while four wickets were lost after Misbah-ul-Haq pulled Roston Chase straight to Bishoo at deep-backward square leg.