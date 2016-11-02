Chase Academy stroll past Christ Church
GCB NSSCL 2016...
National U15 captain Sachin Singh yesterday produced a fine all-round performance to help defending champions Chase Academy defeat Christ Church Secondary in the North Georgetown zone final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL) at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.
Batting first Chase Academy scored 230-5 from 30 overs with Singh hitting 115 off 100 balls, his second century of the competition.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Mystery aircraft causes concern at Port Kaituma
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
-
Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits
US to help with border surveillance
PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal
Comments
About these comments