Chase Academy stroll past Christ Church

National U15 captain Sachin Singh yesterday produced a fine all-round performance to help defending champions Chase Academy defeat Christ Church Secondary in the North Georgetown zone final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL) at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.

Batting first Chase Academy scored 230-5 from 30 overs with Singh hitting 115 off 100 balls, his second century of the competition.