Tutorial High crowned East Georgetown champions

Tutorial High School won the East Georgetown zone after they upset defending champions St Joseph’s High yesterday as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL) continued yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.

Sent in, St Joseph’s High scored 144/9 from their 30 overs with Asif Daniels top scoring with 47 off 63 balls. He struck five fours and received support from Ameer Singh who chipped in with 25 off 32 balls. Bowling for Tutorial, Zion Gray took 2/27 and Joel Spooner 2/29.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.