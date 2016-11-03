Tutorial High crowned East Georgetown champions
GCB NSSCL 2016...
Tutorial High School won the East Georgetown zone after they upset defending champions St Joseph’s High yesterday as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL) continued yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.
Sent in, St Joseph’s High scored 144/9 from their 30 overs with Asif Daniels top scoring with 47 off 63 balls. He struck five fours and received support from Ameer Singh who chipped in with 25 off 32 balls. Bowling for Tutorial, Zion Gray took 2/27 and Joel Spooner 2/29.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Comments
About these comments