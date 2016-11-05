Courts Pee Wee quarter-finals on today
The quarterfinals of the 5th annual Court’s Pee Wee football tournament will commence today at the Thirst Park ground.
In the opening round at 12:30hrs, West Ruimveldt will oppose F.E. Pollard while 2012 winners Marian Academy will match skills with newcomers St. Agnes.
At 13:15hrs, 2013 champions St. Pius will face-off against St. Stephen’s whilst defending champion St. Angela’s will engage North Georgetown.
Competing for the 9-16 positions, St. Gabriel’s will oppose Stella Maris while Winfer Gardens will tackle South Ruimveldt from 11:00hrs. At 11:45hrs, Redeemer will oppose Tucville Primary whilst St. Margaret’s will battle Mae’s.
