Death of Australian Hughes ruled ‘tragic accident’

SYDNEY, (Reuters) – The death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes was a “tragic accident” and not a result of a failure to enforce the rules of the game or inadequate safety equipment, the New South Wales (NSW) Coroner’s Court ruled yesterday.

Hughes was hit on the back of the neck by a rising delivery when playing for South Australia in a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Nov. 25, 2014. He died two days later in a Sydney hospital. After reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine whether the 25-year-old’s death could have been avoided, NSW State Coroner Michael Barnes said he could find no evidence to support the view of Hughes’ family that he had died in a “very unsafe workplace”.

“The family’s grief at losing their much loved son and brother was exacerbated by their belief that unfair play had contributed to his death,” said Barnes.

“It is hoped that they accept the compelling evidence that the rules were complied with. Phillip was excelling at the crease as he so often did and that his death was a tragic accident.” The helmet worn by Hughes came under the spotlight following his death, though the NSW Coroner said the batsman’s injuries could not have been avoided by wearing different protective equipment. Australia’s cricket board in May made it compulsory for players to wear helmets when facing fast and medium-paced bowling in line with recommendations from a review into the death of Hughes.

The family had been angered that Hughes had been subjected to threatening language from an opponent and had suffered a sustained spell of aggressive short-pitched bowling that contravened the rules of the game. Barnes accepted Hughes had received a barrage of short-pitch blowing, but all of which fell within the rules of the game. The court said it was unable to rule on whether Hughes had been subjected to threatening language, though Barnes said it was implausible that no “sledging” had occurred at all during the day.

“Hopefully, the focus on this unsavoury aspect of the incident may cause those who claim to love the game to reflect upon whether the practice of sledging is worthy of its participants,” said Barnes. “An outsider is left to wonder why such a beautiful game would need such an ugly underside.” James Sutherland – head of Australia’s cricket governing body – agreed with the coroner’s sentiment about how the game should be played but said current regulations were sufficient.

“If it has become a problem, then I would say the umpires are not doing their job,” said Sutherland.

“It is very clear in the relevant codes of behaviour, whether we’re talking about the Cricket Australia code or the international code as to what constitutes behaviour that crosses the line, whether that’s audible obscenities, whether that’s verbal or threatening – verbal abuse or threatening behaviour.”

 

 

 

More in Sports

The GDF track and field outfit posing with the Inter Services Annual Athletic Championship Trophy last night at the National Track and Field Centre. 

GDF retains ISAAC trophy

default placeholder

Batting star was offered Grade C contract: report

default placeholder

GCF senior national championship qualifiers start tomorrow

default placeholder

Durant scores 39 points as Warriors beat OKC

default placeholder

DRS set for busy baptism on India’s turning pitches

default placeholder

New Zealand’s Santner out of first Pakistan test

default placeholder

Courts Pee Wee quarter-finals on today

default placeholder

Lopsided wins for Old Fort, GCC Pitbulls and Pizza Hut GCC

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  4. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  5. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  6. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  7. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

  8. Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour

  9. 20161102-bartica-massacre

    Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights