Durant scores 39 points as Warriors beat OKC

(The Sports Xchange) – Kevin Durant overwhelmed his former mates with a long-range shooting exhibition on Thursday, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference finals.

Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook

Durant connected on seven of 11 3-point attempts en route to a season-best 39 points, helping the Warriors outscore the Thunder 42-30 from beyond the arc en route to their fourth consecutive win after a season-opening loss to San Antonio.

Russell Westbrook countered with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Thunder, who took the court undefeated in four games but quickly fell victim to the wear and tear of a tough 85-83 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Stephen Curry had a 21-point, seven-assist outing for Golden State, who also got 18 points from Klay Thompson.

Cavaliers 128, Celtics 122

LeBron James scored 30 points to go with 12 assists as Cleveland defeated Boston.

Kevin Love scored 26 points and Kyrie Irving added 23 for the Cavs, who improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 1976-77 season.

Isaiah Thomas scored 30 points and Avery Bradley had 26 points for the Celtics. Boston played without Al Horford (concussion) and Jae Crowder (sprained ankle).

Nuggets 102, Timberwolves 99

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 18 as Denver held off Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 32 points and 14 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 25 for the Timberwolves.

Wilson Chandler also scored 19 points for Denver. Jameer Nelson added 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Bucks 125, Pacers 109

Jabari Parker scored 27 points and hit a career-high four 3-pointers leading Milwaukee past Indiana.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also scored 27 points for Milwaukee while Greg Monroe collected 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Paul George led the Pacers with 23 points. Reserve CJ Miles added 19.

Magic 102, Kings 94

Evan Fournier scored 29 points and Orlando pulled away in the fourth quarter from Sacramento.

DeMarcus Cousins led all scorers with 33 points but had little help as Sacramento dropped their third straight game.

Serge Ibaka scored 17 points while reserve Jeff Green added 15 for Orlando.

More in Sports

The GDF track and field outfit posing with the Inter Services Annual Athletic Championship Trophy last night at the National Track and Field Centre. 

GDF retains ISAAC trophy

default placeholder

Batting star was offered Grade C contract: report

default placeholder

GCF senior national championship qualifiers start tomorrow

default placeholder

DRS set for busy baptism on India’s turning pitches

default placeholder

New Zealand’s Santner out of first Pakistan test

default placeholder

Death of Australian Hughes ruled ‘tragic accident’

default placeholder

Courts Pee Wee quarter-finals on today

default placeholder

Lopsided wins for Old Fort, GCC Pitbulls and Pizza Hut GCC

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  4. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  5. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  6. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  7. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

  8. Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour

  9. 20161102-bartica-massacre

    Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights