GCF senior national championship qualifiers start tomorrow
The qualifying tournament to arrive at the seven challengers for national chess champion Wendell Meusa’s crown will get underway tomorrow at the National Racquet Centre.
The seven-round, Swiss system tournament will see top players such as Woman Fide Master (WFM) Maria Thomas and Candidate Masters Taffin Khan (1928) and Anthony Drayton (1903) competing for the right be participate in the national Closed championships to follow.
Also down to compete are recently crowned junior champion Saeed Ali, his sister Woman Candidate Master Sherrifa Alia (1411) and national player Roberto Neto (1557).
According to a release from the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), Meusa, a FIDE Arbiter/trainer, recently obtained his transfer from the Barbados Chess Federation making him eligible to play for Guyana in future international tournaments.
Meusa, who has a FIDE rating of 1967, is now the highest rated local player.
