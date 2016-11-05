GDF retains ISAAC trophy
Remarkable displays of speed, strength, stamina and leaping ability, enabled the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to retain the Inter Services Annual Athletic Championship trophy last night at the National Track and Field Centre.
The soldiers tallied 613 points to defeat their arch rivals, Police, by 88 points.
The Guyana Prison Service (108 points) finished third while the Guyana Fire Service brought up the rear on 100 points.
