GDF retains ISAAC trophy

Remarkable displays of speed, strength, stamina and leaping ability, enabled the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to retain the Inter Services Annual Athletic Championship trophy last night at the National Track and Field Centre.

The soldiers tallied 613 points to defeat their arch rivals, Police, by 88 points.

The Guyana Prison Service (108 points) finished third while the Guyana Fire Service brought up the rear on 100 points.

Throughout the championships, the victors who earned another year’s bragging rights,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.