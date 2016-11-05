GDF retains ISAAC trophy

Remarkable displays of speed, strength, stamina and leaping ability, enabled the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to retain the Inter Services Annual Athletic Championship trophy last night at the National Track and Field Centre.

The soldiers tallied 613 points to defeat their arch rivals, Police, by 88 points.

The Guyana Prison Service (108 points) finished third while the Guyana Fire Service brought up the rear on 100 points.

Throughout the championships, the victors who earned another year’s bragging rights,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

default placeholder

Batting star was offered Grade C contract: report

default placeholder

GCF senior national championship qualifiers start tomorrow

default placeholder

Durant scores 39 points as Warriors beat OKC

default placeholder

DRS set for busy baptism on India’s turning pitches

default placeholder

New Zealand’s Santner out of first Pakistan test

default placeholder

Death of Australian Hughes ruled ‘tragic accident’

default placeholder

Courts Pee Wee quarter-finals on today

default placeholder

Lopsided wins for Old Fort, GCC Pitbulls and Pizza Hut GCC

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  4. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  5. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  6. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  7. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

  8. Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour

  9. 20161102-bartica-massacre

    Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights