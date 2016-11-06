NSC three-stage event…

Shaquel Agard (2h:47m.23s) will take his talents to the outer circuit of the National Park this afternoon for the final leg of the National Sports Commission (NSC) sponsored Three-Stage road race with the yellow jersey and a 10-second lead on national road race champion, Geron Williams.

Michael Anthony (2h:47m.38s), of Team Evolution lurks 15 seconds off the lead as the event is gearing up to have a thrilling finish heading into today’s finale.

Agard’s consistency

The Linden Bauxite Flyer’s standout finished third in the initial stage yesterday morning from CARIFESTA Avenue to Mahaicony and back which was won by Williams then took the overall lead after blistering the field in the individual time trial to win stage two.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.