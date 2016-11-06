Pizza Hut GCC, Hikers stay unbeaten

Pizza Hut Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Hikers maintained their unbeaten run in the women and men’s first divisions respectively when the GTT Indoor Hockey Championships continued at the National Gymnasium.

Pizza Hut GCC brushed aside Hikers 4-2. Kerensa Fernandes scored a brace while Marzana Fiedtkou and Trisha Woodroffe added to the scoreline. For the losing team, Nicole Eastman scored twice.

Sonia Jardine (left) Pizza Hut GCC dribbling the onrushing Hikers defender during divisional meeting in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship at the National Gymnasium 
Similarly, Hikers dismantled St Stanislaus 8-1 led by a hat-trick from Aroydy Branford and doubles from Randy Hope and Robert France. Scoring for the loser was Yonnick Peters.

In other results, Bounty GCC mauled the National Junior male team 8-1 in their division one encounter. Peter DeGroot recorded a hat-trick while Mark Sargeant bagged a double alongside solitary strikes from Stephen Xavier, Eric Hing and Kevin Spencer.

Meshach Sargeant scored the lone goal for the loser. In the Men’s 2nd Division, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) crushed Hikers 8-1 while Old Fort downed Saints 3-0 and Phoenix overcame Saints Stanislaus College 2-1.

In the veteran’s section, Hikers defeated Old Fort 4-2. The event will resume today at the same venue with the respective divisional finals from 17:00hrs.

