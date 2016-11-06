Regal to play Speedboat in Open final

-Fisherman’s XI vs Floodlight Masters in Masters final

Fisherman’s XI advanced to today’s final of the Masters division of the Guyana Softball Cup 6 tournament after upsetting defending champs Regal Masters by four wickets in yesterday’s semi-final played at the Eve Leary Ground.

Batting first, Regal Masters were dismissed for 84 with Jagdish Persaud capturing 3-10 and Stanley Mohabir 2-4 and their opponents raced to 86-6 in 12 overs to qualify for their first ever final.

Baldeo Persaud led his team to victory with the top score of 47 as Laurie Singh bagged 3 for 15 bowling for Regal.