St Pius sets up showdown with defending champs

Defending champions St. Angela’s will oppose 2013 winners St. Pius while West Ruimveldt will tackle St. Agnes in the semi-finals following quarterfinal wins in the 5th Annual Court’s Pee Wee Football Championship yesterday.

The defending champs overcame a physical North Georgetown unit 1-0 at the Thirst Park ground in a bruising encounter.

Antwoine Vincent was the difference as he recorded a 13th minute conversion, goal which is certainly a candidate for the best goal of the event thus far.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Geron Williams reacts after taking the initial stage yesterday morning ahead of Alanzo Greaves and Shaquel Agard. (Orlando Charles photo)

NSC three-stage event…

Sonia Jardine (left) Pizza Hut GCC dribbling the onrushing Hikers defender during divisional meeting in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championship at the National Gymnasium 

Pizza Hut GCC, Hikers stay unbeaten

Vice President of the GOA, Noel Adonis presenting the sponsorship cheque to Secretary of the union, Petal Grant yesterday in the presence of the players and president, Peter Green (extream left). 

GOA contributes $1.2m but GRFU still in the red

Action in the match between Speedboat and Herstelling Rangers on day one.

Regal to play Speedboat in Open final

20161106scoreboard

Duminy, Elgar centuries put South Africa on top

default placeholder

Unity the x-factor for Scorpions, says new coach Samuels

New National junior chess champion Saeed Ali contemplates a move during the recent Closed championships.

National junior chess champ Saeed Ali eyes World Juniors

default placeholder

Windies gear up for Tri-Nations with preparation camp

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  4. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  5. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  6. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  7. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

  8. Sattie DeJesus

    Kuru Kururu mother dies after emergency C-Section at GPH


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education