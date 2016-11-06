St Pius sets up showdown with defending champs
Defending champions St. Angela’s will oppose 2013 winners St. Pius while West Ruimveldt will tackle St. Agnes in the semi-finals following quarterfinal wins in the 5th Annual Court’s Pee Wee Football Championship yesterday.
The defending champs overcame a physical North Georgetown unit 1-0 at the Thirst Park ground in a bruising encounter.
Antwoine Vincent was the difference as he recorded a 13th minute conversion, goal which is certainly a candidate for the best goal of the event thus far.
