Arch-rivals Everest, GCC to clash in men’s final
GTT indoor hockey…
Hikers will oppose arch-rivals Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in the men’s first division final while Pizza Hut GCC will oppose Woodpecker Hikers in the women’s final following semi-final wins Saturday in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph-sponsored national indoor hockey championships.
In the semi-final played at the National Gymnasium, Hikers whipped the national junior male team 9-1.
Robert France led the rout with
