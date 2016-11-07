Britton, Greaves win Titans singles titles

National table tennis player Shemar Britton with three titles was easily the most outstanding players at the second annual Titans table tennis Club invitational tournament at the Cliff Anderson Sports hall recently.

Britton won the men’s, the U21 and the boys’ U18 singles titles while national player Priscilla Greaves won two titles the girls U18 and the women’s singles.

Britton, who was ousted at the quarter final stage of the national TT championships earlier this year, returned with a