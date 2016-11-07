Cougars defeat Rosignol United 3-0
Cougars FC mauled Rosignol United by a 3-0 margin when the Berbice section of National Milling Company (NAMILCO) National u17 Football Championship continued yesterday.
Played at the Rosignol Community Centre ground, West Coast of Berbice, Shane Hamilton opened the scoring compliments of a 32nd minute conversion to give his side a 1-0 at halftime.
Lamar Reid then doubled their advantage following the resumption compliments of a 58th minute strike. The lopsided scoreline was sealed five minutes onward as Hamilton secured his second of the matchup.
Meanwhile in the East Coast of Demerara section, Buxton Stars and Plaisance battled to a 2-2 draw in the lone matchup at the Golden Grove Community ground.
Action in the event will resume on Saturday at the respective venues.
