Greaves takes third stage but…
...Agard is overall winner of NSC three-stage event
National cyclist Alanzo Greaves brought the curtain down on the National Sports Commission (NSC) sponsored three-stage cycle road race with a thrilling sprint victory yesterday but it was teenager, Shaquel Agard who won the overall event.
After two days and 115.5 miles of intense cycle racing, Agard, 19, was declared the three-stage road race winner after preserving his overnight lead.
By virtue of placing third in the 65-mile first stage, winning the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
Comments
About these comments