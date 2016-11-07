Kwakwani Combined wins GABF three-on-three tournament

Kwakwani Combined were crowned the inaugural Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) U18 boys three on three champions after they defeated Team Buckets yesterday at the Burnham Court on Middle and Carmichael Streets.

Clinching their berth to the final after defeating Royal Titans 12-7, Kwakwani Combined secured the championships after outscoring their opponents 14-7 in a cagey 10-minute affair.

Team Buckets had sealed their berth to the final after defeating Greeks ‘n’ Sneaks 15-5.

With the outcome, Kwakwani Combined earned the right to represent Guyana in February 2017 at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) tournament in St. Lucia.

In the earlier quarter-final matchups, Kwakwani hammered Chasers 19-7 while Team Buckets crushed Road Warriors 17-8. In other matches, Royal Titans downed Plaisance Warriors 10-8 while Greeks ‘n’ Sneaks defeated Charlestown Tigers.

In the opening elimination round, Team Buckets gained a walkover from Tutorial Combined while Greeks ‘n’ Sneaks crushed Jaguars 13-4; Royal Titans defeated Tutorial Surprise 9-8 and Plaisance Warriors dismissed Clutch 21-9.

In other results, Charlestown Tigers defeated Christ Church 15-5 while Chaser edged PC Royals 11-9 and Road Warriors edged Young Warriors 5-2.

