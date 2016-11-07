South Georgetown edge North Georgetown Masters 2-1

South Georgetown Masters drew first blood their three match exhibition series with their North Georgetown counterparts winning 2-1 yesterday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

With the first match ending in a 1-1 draw at the same venue, South Georgetown took the lead in the 20th minute as Western Tigers legend Anthony Stanton found the back of the net.

The score remained unchanged heading into the halftime interval despite both teams trying to strengthen their positions. Upon resumption, South Georgetown extended their lead when Freeman Fordyce scored in the 62nd minute.

North Georgetown Masters eventually grabbed a consolation goal in the 79th minute as Shervin Jacobs made his presence felt. The event will resume with the final fixture on Sunday from 10:00am at the same venue.

The event is being played in preparation for the Masters Futsal League which is set to commence shortly.