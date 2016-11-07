South Georgetown edge North Georgetown Masters 2-1
South Georgetown Masters drew first blood their three match exhibition series with their North Georgetown counterparts winning 2-1 yesterday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
With the first match ending in a 1-1 draw at the same venue, South Georgetown took the lead in the 20th minute as Western Tigers legend Anthony Stanton found the back of the net.
The score remained unchanged heading into the halftime interval despite both teams trying to strengthen their positions. Upon resumption, South Georgetown extended their lead when Freeman Fordyce scored in the 62nd minute.
North Georgetown Masters eventually grabbed a consolation goal in the 79th minute as Shervin Jacobs made his presence felt. The event will resume with the final fixture on Sunday from 10:00am at the same venue.
The event is being played in preparation for the Masters Futsal League which is set to commence shortly.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
Comments
About these comments